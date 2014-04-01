Free Search (4244 videos)
Earth from space: Maritime highways
Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) -
select your language using the YouTube player controls.
A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
- Title Earth from space: Maritime highways
- Released: 12/04/2019
- Length 00:02:29
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, Copernicus Sentinel-1 features the busy maritime traffic passing through the English Channel.
See also English Channel to download the image.
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|303
|0
|