Air quality: Take a deep breath
- Title Air quality: Take a deep breath
- Released: 15/05/2019
- Length 00:04:35
- Language English
- Footage Type TV Exchanges
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Air pollution has become a serious problem. According to the World Health Organization, seven million premature deaths per year are linked to air pollution. The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Services provide key information about air quality around the globe to help understand how we can keep our planet breathable.
