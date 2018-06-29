Free Search (4260 videos)
Earth from space: Ries crater
- Title Earth from space: Ries crater
- Released: 03/05/2019
- Length 00:02:55
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, Copernicus Sentinel-2 takes us over an area in southern Germany, where approximately 15 million years ago an asteroid crashed through Earth’s atmosphere.
See also Ries crater, Germany to download the image.
