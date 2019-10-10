Michel Mayor with early career scientists at ESA
Science & Exploration

Michel Mayor with early career scientists at ESA

10/10/2019 981 views 36 likes 431724 ID

Nobel laureate Michel Mayor during his visit to ESA's European Astronomy Space Centre (ESAC) near Madrid, Spain, where he gave a seminar on the subject 'Exoplanets: past, present and future' on 10 October.

In this photo, Michel Mayor (University of Geneva) is pictured with early career scientists, including ESA trainees, Young Graduate Trainees and Research Fellows, and students from CAB – Centro de Astrobiología (Madrid, Spain).

An emeritus professor at the University of Geneva, Mayor was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics together with Didier Queloz for the first discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star. The two Swiss astrophysicists shared the prize with James Peebles, honoured for the theoretical framework of cosmology used to investigate the Universe on its largest scales.

Watch a replay of Michel Mayor's seminar here

About the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics

Michel Mayor visits ESA
Science & Exploration

Michel Mayor visits ESA

Image 172 views 2 likes
Michel Mayor
Science & Exploration

Michel Mayor

Image 178 views 2 likes
Michel Mayor and Kate Isaak at Cheops media briefing
Science & Exploration

Michel Mayor and Kate Isaak at Cheops media briefing

Image 52 views 1 likes
Didier Queloz
Science & Exploration

Didier Queloz

Image 58 views 0 likes
Exoplanet scientists and Cheops satellite model
Science & Exploration

Exoplanet scientists and Cheops satellite model

Image 53 views 0 likes