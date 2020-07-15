ESA title
Place for space testing
Enabling & Support

Place for space testing

15/07/2020 728 views 44 likes 441359 ID

ESA’s Compact Antenna Test Range at its ESTEC technical centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands. This anechoic chamber is used to test space antennas of 1 m across or less, or else entire small satellites.

The CATR is screened against external electromagnetic radiation, while their inside walls is covered with pyramid-shaped non-reflective foam to absorb signals and prevent unwanted reflections, mimicking infinite space.

In addition, a pair of wall-mounted parabolic cylindrical aluminium reflectors alter the shape of signals as they reflect them, as if they have travelled thousands of kilometres instead of a handful of metres.

The CATR is supplemented by the larger Hybrid European RF and Antenna Test Zone (HERTZ) for larger antenna or satellite testing, as well as a lab for the testing of candidate antenna materials.

Antenna artwork
Agency

Antenna artwork

Image 2300 views 46 likes
Wall of Hertz test chamber
Agency

Wall of Hertz test chamber

Image 3431 views 84 likes
'Spacer corner' artwork beside CATR
Agency

'Spacer corner' artwork beside CATR

Image 370 views 3 likes
Materials testing in CATR
Agency

Materials testing in CATR

Image 652 views 9 likes
Hiber CubeSat testing
Agency

Hiber CubeSat testing

Image 449 views 1 likes