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The Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Launch Complex at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, US.
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Copernicus Sentinel-6 lifts off

21/11/2020 5080 views 104 likes 444843 ID

The Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Launch Complex 4 East at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, US. Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich is the first of two identical satellites to provide critical measurements of sea-level change. This latest Copernicus satellite will continue the long-term record of reference measurements, extending the record of sea-level height into a fourth decade. Mapping 95% of Earth’s ice-free ocean every 10 days, it will also provide crucial operational data for ocean forecasting.

The Copernicus Sentinel-6 mission is a true example of international cooperation. While Sentinel-6 is one of the European Union’s family of Copernicus missions, its implementation is the result of the unique collaboration between ESA, NASA, Eumetsat and NOAA, with contribution from the French space agency CNES.

Read more about the Copernicus Sentinel-6 mission.

Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich in its fairing
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Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich in its fairing

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Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich standing high
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Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich standing high

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Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich poised for liftoff
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Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich poised for liftoff

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Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich on the launch pad
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Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich on the launch pad

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Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich: almost time for liftoff
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Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich: almost time…

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