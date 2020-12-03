ESA title
Gaia’s stellar motion for the next 400 thousand years
Science & Exploration

Gaia’s stellar motion for the next 400 thousand years

03/12/2020 1568 views 37 likes 445393 ID

The stars are in constant motion. To the human eye this movement – known as proper motion – is imperceptible, but Gaia is measuring it with more and more precision. The trails on this image show how 40 000 stars, all located within 100 parsecs (326 light years) of the Solar System, will move across the sky in the next 400 thousand years. These proper motions are released as part of the Gaia Early Data Release 3 (Gaia EDR3). They are twice as precise as the proper motions released in the previous Gaia DR2. The increase in precision is because Gaia has now measured the stars more times and over a longer interval of time. This represents a major improvement in Gaia EDR3 with respect to Gaia DR2.

Read more

  • ESA/Gaia/DPAC; CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO. Acknowledgement: A. Brown, S. Jordan, T. Roegiers, X. Luri, E. Masana, T. Prusti and A. Moitinho.
Science & Exploration

Gaia’s stellar motion for the next 1.6 million years

Video 00:00:45 862 views 7 likes
Gaia’s globular clusters and dwarf galaxies – with orbits
Science & Exploration

Gaia’s globular clusters and dwarf galaxies – with orbits

Image 2176 views 9 likes
Four years of Gaia
Enabling & Support

Four years of Gaia

Image 2585 views 79 likes
Science & Exploration

Gaia tracing starry strings in the Milky Way

Video 00:02:09 958 views 14 likes
Gaia’s globular clusters and dwarf galaxies
Science & Exploration

Gaia’s globular clusters and dwarf galaxies

Image 1783 views 7 likes