Instruments installed on Euclid spacecraft
Instruments installed on Euclid spacecraft

The optical and infrared instruments of Euclid, ESA’s mission to study dark energy and dark matter, have passed the qualification and acceptance review and are now fully integrated into the spacecraft’s payload module. This marks an important step forward in the assembly of the Euclid space telescope, which is scheduled for launch in 2022.

The visible and infrared instruments are crucial to measure the shapes and distances of billions of galaxies. This will enable scientists to reconstruct 10 billion years of cosmic history, and investigate the mysterious dark matter and dark energy that are thought to dominate the Universe.

This image shows Euclid’s payload module, which consists of a silicon baseplate supporting the telescope and two instruments. The visual imager is visible towards the top, which, with more than 600 mega pixels, will be one of the biggest cameras in space. The near-infrared spectrometer and photometer is to the right. The telescope's primary and secondary mirrors are hidden from view and inside the white baffle with gold multi-layer insulation, underneath the baseplate in this orientation.

