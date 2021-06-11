ESA title
Moons of the giant planets
This artist’s impression depicts thermal plumes venting from the southern polar region of Saturn’s moon Enceladus. The moon’s icy shell is thought to overlay a global ocean.

Titan is depicted above, the only moon in the Solar System that has a substantial atmosphere, hydrocarbon seas at the surface, and a subsurface salty ocean.

‘Moons of the Giant Planets’ is one of the science themes for the Large-class missions in ESA’s Voyage 2050 plan.

A mission to one or more of the moons of Saturn or Jupiter would allow us to explore farther the habitability of ocean worlds. Such a mission would search for biosignatures, and study the connection of moon interiors with their near-surface environments, and the implications for the exchange of mass and energy into the overall moon-planet system. This would follow the breakthrough science from the international Cassini-Huygens mission and expected scientific return from ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) launching in 2022.

