ESA title
Agency

Crew-3 launch to the Space Station

10/11/2021 582 views 23 likes 461326 ID

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronaut Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron liftoff to the International Space Station in the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft “Endurance”.

Collectively known as “Crew-3”, the astronauts were launched from launchpad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. They will spend around six months living and working aboard the orbital outpost before returning to Earth. 

It is the first space mission for Matthias, who is the 600th human to fly to space. He chose the name “Cosmic Kiss” for his mission as a declaration of love for space.

Matthias has a background in materials science and looks forward to supporting a wide range of science and research in orbit. The work he carries out throughout his mission will contribute to the success of future space missions and help enhance life on Earth. 

Visit the Cosmic Kiss mission page to learn more about Matthias’s mission.

Science & Exploration

Launching soon: Cosmic Kiss

Video 00:04:00 3676 views 96 likes
Agency

Crew-3 arrive at Kennedy Space Center

Image 22 views 0 likes
Agency

Crew-3 arrive at Kennedy Space Center

Image 16 views 0 likes
Agency

Crew-3 arrive at Kennedy Space Center

Image 13 views 0 likes
Agency

Crew-3 arrive at Kennedy Space Center

Image 20 views 0 likes