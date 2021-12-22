ESA title
Testing radar to peer into Jupiter’s moons
Agency

Testing radar to peer into Jupiter’s moons

22/12/2021 3586 views 97 likes 462992 ID

A 1:18 scale model of Juice, ESA’s spacecraft to explore the Jupiter system, is being employed to test its radar antenna.

The working version of the RIME instrument (Radar for Icy Moons Exploration), incorporating a 16-m long version of the straight ‘dipole’ boom seen here under the model spacecraft, will probe up to 9 km deep under the surfaces of the gas giant’s main ‘Galilean’ moons.

The testing took place in ESA’s Hertz (Hybrid European RF and Antenna Test Zone) chamber based at ESA’s ESTEC technical heart in the Netherlands.

Metal walls screen outside radio signals, while spiky foam interior cladding absorbs radio signals internally to create conditions simulating the infinite void of space.

This chamber’s hybrid nature makes it unique: Hertz can assess radio signals from antennas either on a local ‘near-field’ basis or as if the signal has crossed thousands of kilometres of space, allowing it to serve all kinds of satellites and antenna systems.

Watch a video on the testing here.

Testing mini-radar to peer inside asteroid
Space Safety

Testing mini-radar to peer inside asteroid

Image 4125 views 84 likes
Jupiter icy moons radar test
Science & Exploration

Jupiter icy moons radar test

Image 770 views 1 likes
Jupiter icy moons radar test
Science & Exploration

Jupiter icy moons radar test

Image 970 views 2 likes
Jupiter icy moons radar test
Science & Exploration

Jupiter icy moons radar test

Image 1132 views 4 likes
Jupiter icy moons radar test
Science & Exploration

Jupiter icy moons radar test

Image 911 views 3 likes