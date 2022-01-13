ESA title
Solar power, going down
Agency

Solar power, going down

13/01/2022 1953 views 75 likes 463475 ID

A concept image of a future in-orbit demonstrator for space-based solar power.

Sunlight up in Earth orbit is ten times more intense than down on Earth’s surface, so the idea is to fly dedicated satellites to capture solar energy, then beam it down to Earth – and potentially the Moon or other planets further into the future.

A new ESA Discovery project is looking into a key part of the space-based solar power process: how to convert a large amount of solar power into a useful form, then transport it down to the ground as efficiently as possible?

The basic concept dates back more than a century to Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, one of the original prophets of space travel, then developed in detail by Czech-born engineer Peter Glaser from the 1970s onward.

ESA has been collecting new ideas for technologies and concepts to advance the development of space-based solar power through its Open Space Innovation Platform.

Gateway Power and Propulsion Element
Science & Exploration

Gateway Power and Propulsion Element

Image 1716 views 14 likes
Science & Exploration

Solar Powered Car VNR

Video 00:03:38 1091 views 1 likes
Space weather effects
Enabling & Support

Space weather effects

Image 19386 views 217 likes
Bendy, ultra-thin solar cell
Enabling & Support

Bendy, ultra-thin solar cell

Image 6151 views 121 likes
Glowing solar cell
Agency

Glowing solar cell

Image 3726 views 69 likes