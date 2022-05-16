ESA title
Lunar eclipse captured by Samantha Cristoforetti aboard the International Space Station
Peek-a-boo Moon

On the evening of 15 May 2022, Earth passed between the Sun and the Moon blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on the lunar surface. ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti witnessed this lunar eclipse from the International Space Station and captured it in a series of photographs.

In this image, the Moon appears to play hide and seek with one of the International Space Station's solar panels. Discover more images on Flickr.

Samantha is living and working aboard the Space Station for her second mission, 'Minerva'. Learn more about Samantha and the Minerva mission on the ESA mission web page.

