ESA – made of people

A group photo of about a thousand ESA personnel, as seen from around 700 km up in space by the Pleiades Neo Earth-observing satellite.

The image was acquired during Wednesday’s ESA Teams Day at the Agency’s ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands, a day of games and activities intended to welcome people back to working on site after the two-year COVID-19 pandemic.

People gathered on ESTEC’s rugby field in the run-up to the satellite pass, holding white sheets of paper over their heads to make them stand out against the green grass around them. Watch a 'making-of' video filmed by a drone here: https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/06/The_people_who_make_ESA

