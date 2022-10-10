ESA title
A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted early on Sunday morning, releasing huge plumes of smoke and a lava flow pouring into the sea. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured this image of the aftermath less than five hours after the eruption.
Applications

Italy’s Stromboli erupts

10/10/2022 2589 views 115 likes 471826 ID

A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted early on Sunday morning, releasing huge plumes of smoke and a lava flow pouring into the sea. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured this image of the aftermath less than five hours after the eruption.

The eruption caused the partial collapse of the crater terrace which was followed by major flows of lava stretching to the sea and enormous plumes of smoke rising several hundred metres above the volcano. Italian civil protection authorities raised the alert from yellow to orange as the ‘situation of enhanced volcano imbalance persists.’

This Sentinel-2 image has been processed in true colour, using the shortwave infrared channel to highlight the new flow of lava. Sentinel-2 is based on a constellation of two identical satellites, each carrying an innovative wide swath high-resolution multispectral imager with 13 spectral bands for monitoring changes in Earth’s land and vegetation.

The northernmost island of the Aeolian archipelago, located just off the northern tip of Sicily, Stromboli’s volcano has been erupting almost continuously for the past 90 years.

Italy’s Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has erupted twice in less than 48 hours, spewing a fountain of lava and ash into the sky. This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image has been processed to show the lava flow in bright red.
Applications

Etna erupts

Image 25546 views 391 likes
This image, captured by Copernicus Sentinel-2 on 30 September, shows the flow of lava from the volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma.
Applications

La Palma lava flows into the sea

Image 51008 views 722 likes
Etna erupts
Applications

Etna erupts

Image 21841 views 258 likes
Hawaii lava flow
Applications

Hawaii lava flow

Image 15141 views 151 likes
Raikoke spits ash
Applications

Raikoke spits ash

Image 6277 views 106 likes