The second European Service Module for the Artemis Orion spacecraft was subjected to a barrage of sound last month to test if the structure is sound. Although there is no sound in space, before getting there the Orion has to undergo an eight-minute flight through our atmosphere on NASA’s mega Moon rocket SLS, and the sound and vibrations will be intense.

During liftoff the European Service Module-2 will be atop of the 98-m tall rocket and be propelled into space by the powerful heavy-lift launcher. During the Orion spacecraft’s ascent there will be a lot of noise and vibrations, and this was simulated by placing the European Service Module-2 and the crew module adapter in between tens of speakers set to full blast.

The direct-field acoustic test had over 200 speakers producing over 140 decibels of noise. At these levels staying close is unsafe for humans without protection so most personnel are evacuated from the operations and checkout building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, where the Moon modules are tested.

The elements passed their trial by sound and have moved onto a functional test of the complete service module with a leak-check of the extensive and intricately laid fuel lines next. The European Service Module holds 8000 l of fuel in four tanks that is distributed to 33 engines.

The first European Service Module exceeded expectations on the Artemis I mission, powering the Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back on its test flight. It supplied temperature control, propulsion and electricity for the spacecraft. For the two-week Artemis II mission the European Service Module-2 will have even more critical tasks as it needs to supply drinking water and breathable air to the four astronauts in the Orion capsule: NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen.

In June ESA formally hands over the European Service Module-2 to NASA, ready for integration with the Orion crew capsule and then on the road to the launchpad, set for liftoff around the Moon in 2024.