No tricks, just treats

This month, Webb presents not one, but two spectacular treats… for the eyes. Two different detailed views of the barred spiral galaxy M83 are revealed in these new images, both taken using the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. M83, which is also known as NGC 5236, was observed by Webb as part of a series of observations collectively titled Feedback in Emerging extrAgalactic Star clusTers, or FEAST. Another target of the FEAST observations, M51, was the subject of a previous Webb Picture of the Month. As with all six galaxies that comprise the FEAST sample, M83 and M51 were observed with both NIRCam and MIRI, two of the four instruments that are mounted on Webb.

The slider tool above contrasts Webb’s two views of M83 as observed with the MIRI instrument (left) and the NIRCam instrument (right).

