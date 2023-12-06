All-in-one YPSat, Ariane 6 bound

ESA’s Young Professionals Satellite, YPSat, has been fully integrated for the first time, in preparation for its ‘electromagnetic compatibility’ testing seen here. This checks that all the systems aboard the compact payload can operate together without interfering either with each other or the launcher carrying it.

YPSat is a project run in its entirety by ESA Young Professionals to give them direct early experience in designing, building and testing hardware for space. YPSat’s goal is to capture all the key phases of Ariane 6's inaugural flight.

The project’s latest testing took place at ESA’s EMC Laboratory, part of a suite of technical labs focused on every aspect of the space environment at the Agency’s ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands.

“It’s amazing to see the hard work of the team finally come together in its flight configuration for the mandatory tests before the integration on Ariane 6,” comments Julien Krompholtz, YPSat’s current project manager. He will be replaced in the new year – knowledge transfer being a central part of the project as entry-level participants move on.

Julien adds: “I’m very proud to be part of such a fun project and amazing team. Beyond the excitement of seeing YPSat fully assembled, there's the awesome feeling as every part gets tested and smoothly comes to life.”

The payload still needs to undergo cleaning before flight, so will be dissembled again before final assembly – and its screws fully ‘torqued’ – before it is scheduled to be handed over to launch provider Arianespace next spring.

