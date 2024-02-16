Earth from Space: Côte d'Ivoire

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over Côte d'Ivoire in western Africa.

Zoom in to explore this image at its full 10 m resolution or click on the circles to learn more.

Côte d'Ivoire is located on the southern coast of west Africa on the Gulf of Guinea. Acquired in December 2023 during the dry season, this image shows the central part of the country, which is mainly forested but dotted with numerous villages and towns, visible in light brown.

The country’s capital Yamoussoukro can be seen at the bottom of the image. Zooming into the larger urban settlements in the image, buildings stand out in white.

Northwest of Yamoussoukro lies Lake Kossou, the largest water body in the country, covering about 1700 sq km. It is an important habitat for aquatic animals and an increasing number of bird species that have been recorded living here or visiting the area.

Lake Koussou is an artificial basin created from the construction of the Kossou Dam across the Bandama River. Strategic for the country’s economy in terms of both agricultural and energy production, the dam is the largest in the country. It is visible on the southern shore of the lake, where the Bandama River resumes its course southward.

Bandama is the longest and, commercially, the most important river in Côte d’Ivoire. It drains half of the surface area of the country before entering the Gulf of Guinea.

The reddish areas throughout the image denote high iron concentrations in the soil.

Like many countries in west Africa, Cote d’Ivoire is experiencing the effects of the climate crisis, such as drought. Earth observing satellites, such as Copernicus Sentinel-2, can help monitor fluctuations in water levels over time and support the sustainable management of water resources.