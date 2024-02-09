ESA title
Science & Exploration

Final flight of Muninn

09/02/2024 49 views 0 likes 494395 ID

The SpaceX Crew Dragon ”Freedom” with the Axiom-3 crew inside as they undocked from the International Space Station on 7 February at 14:20 GM/15:20 CET. ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt together with Walter Villadei, Alper Gezeravcı and Michael López-Alegría spent 20 days in space, conducting science and technology demonstrations in a mission that can be described as a sprint.

Marcus’s mission to the Space Station is called “Muninn” after one of the ravens of the Norse god Odin, complementing the Huginn mission of Andreas Mogensen, fellow Scandinavian, and ESA astronaut. Marcus was part of the first commercial spaceflight for an ESA astronaut, marking a new era where ESA project astronauts can gain valuable flight experience on short-duration missions.

Despite the short time, Marcus conducted more than 20 European experiments during his Muninn mission, including operating robots on Earth from the Space Station and investigating how living in extreme and confined environments affect people’s physical and mental well-being.

After a 47-hour trip back to Earth, Marcus and crew splashed down off the coast of Florida, USA, on 9 February at 13:30 GMT/14:30 CET.

The picture was taken by ESA astronaut and current commander of the International Space Station, Andreas Mogensen, from inside the Crew Dragon “Endurance”.

Muninn launch kit cover
Science & Exploration

Muninn launch kit cover

Image 133 views 1 likes
Muninn mission patch and name
Science & Exploration

Muninn mission patch and name

Image 3801 views 39 likes
Muninn Uppdragsnamn Och Märke
Science & Exploration

Muninn Uppdragsnamn Och Märke

Image 44 views 0 likes
Muninn Uppdragsnamn och märke
Science & Exploration

Muninn Uppdragsnamn och märke

Image 64 views 0 likes
Muninn mission patch explained
Science & Exploration

Muninn mission patch explained

Image 361 views 19 likes