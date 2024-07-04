Ariane 6 first flight timeline

The first flight of Ariane 6 will have three phases, each of which will demonstrate the launcher’s various abilities:

Phase 1 (events 1-5): From ground to orbit

The first phase of Ariane 6’s flight will launch the rocket off Earth and into space with the thrust from the main stage powered by the Vulcain engine together with the force from the two powerful P120C boosters. Phase 1 includes the separation of the main stage from the upper stage and the first boost of the upper stage’s Vinci engine, which inserts it and its passengers into an elliptical orbit 300 by 700 km above Earth.

Phase 2 (events 6-9): Upper stage reignition and satellite deployment

The next phase is when Ariane 6’s newest feature is put to the test: reignition of the upper stage. In phase 2, the Vinci engine will re-fire, changing Ariane 6’s orbit from elliptical to circular. This will be followed by the deployment of the rocket’s eight satellites and the activation of its five onboard experiments.

Phase 3 (events 9-12): Tech demos, deorbiting and capsule separation

The final phase in Ariane 6’s inaugural flight will be to push the cryogenic upper stage to its limits and validate its ability to perform under microgravity conditions. The final phase will initiate the controlled deorbit of the upper stage back through Earth’s atmosphere over the South Pacific ‘NEMO point’, to prevent it from becoming space debris. Moments later, the two reentry capsules onboard will separate from the upper stage, and all three will make their safe descent back home.