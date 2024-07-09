ESA title
Ariane 6 takes flight

Ariane 6 launches to the sky on 9 July 2024.

Europe’s newest heavy-lift rocket, it is designed to provide great power and flexibility at a lower cost than its predecessors. The launcher’s configuration – with an upgraded main stage, a choice of either two or four powerful boosters and a new restartable upper stage – will provide Europe with greater efficiency and possibility as it can launch multiple missions into different orbits on a single flight, while its upper stage will deorbit itself at the end of mission.

Artist's view of the Ariane 6 upper stage in flight on first mission
Ariane 6 the day before launch
