ESA Astronaut Reserve training kicks off at EAC

The first half of the ESA Astronaut Reserve has officially started its first training programme today at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne, Germany. This marks an exciting milestone as five members of the ESA Astronaut Reserve—Sara García Alonso from Spain, Andrea Patassa from Italy, Arnaud Prost from France, Amelie Schoenenwald from Germany, and Aleš Svoboda from Czechia—begin a two-month intensive training experience.

The programme aims to equip the members of ESA’s astronaut reserve with the essential skills necessary for future space exploration and scientific research. Over the coming weeks, they will cover key modules from ESA’s basic training programme, which typically prepares career astronauts for various missions. The training includes a mix of technical and operational skills, spacecraft systems, and survival exercises in both water and winter conditions.

In addition to these skills, the members of the reserve will receive initial spacewalk training. This part of their preparation involves scuba diving in ESA's Neutral Buoyancy Facility, where they will experience conditions that simulate a real spacewalk. This allows astronauts to practise moving and operating outside a spacecraft, whether for critical repairs or equipment installation on the International Space Station.

Later in January 2025, the second group of members of the Astronaut Reserve, including Meganne Christian from the UK, Anthea Comellini from Italy, John McFall from the UK, and Carmen Possnig from Austria, will begin their training programme. This ongoing commitment to developing a diverse and skilled astronaut reserve reinforces ESA's dedication to supporting Europe’s ambitions in human spaceflight and exploration.

