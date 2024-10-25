Earth from Space: Northern Ohio

This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image showcases the rich agricultural landscape of northern Ohio in the mid-western of the United States.

Zoom in to explore this image at its full 10 m resolution or click on the circles to learn more.

The image highlights the Lake Plains region, which stretches along the southwestern shores of Lake Erie and across the northwestern segment of the state to the Michigan border, partly visible in the top left corner.

Grey and white grid-like patterns across the image denote urban areas, including the major cities of Toledo (to the west) and Cleveland (to the east) along the lake’s shorelines.

Here, Lake Erie marks part of the border between the US and Canada. A few islands can be seen in the lake. The largest is Pelee Island, which lies in Ontario and is the southernmost populated point in Canada.

Lake Erie is the shallowest and the smallest by volume of the five Great Lakes of North America. Its milky and blue hues are likely due to high levels of sediment and dispersed matter that find their way into the water.

The lake's water quality is influenced by the agriculture that surrounds the lake. Ohio is known for its fertile soil, which is naturally rich in phosphates, one of the main ingredients in fertilisers, and therefore is well-suited for farming. As this image clearly highlights, the Lake Plains region is predominantly agricultural, with expanses of cropland covering much of the landscape.

The state is currently experiencing one of the most severe droughts in decades, significantly impacting both on livestock and crop production. The different colours of the fields, as seen in this image acquired on 5 October 2024, show clearly the effects of the drought. Around Toledo, the crops appear mostly in shades of brown, while fields closer to Cleveland look greener, suggesting healthier conditions.

Although the Cleveland metropolitan area sprawls along Lake Erie for about 160 km and runs more than 65 km inland, the city is surrounded by several parks and natural areas, including the Cleveland Metroparks system, which encircles the city and is known as the Emerald Necklace. This network of parks creates a green belt around the city, contributing to its reputation for natural spaces despite being a major urban centre.