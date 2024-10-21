ESA title
Cities in Emilia-Romagna, a region in northern Italy, have been hit by severe flooding after heavy rainfall over the weekend. Flooded areas are visible in this multi-temporal image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission. The comparison uses an image from 8 October (before the floods) and one from 20 October (after the floods). The blue areas highlight the areas impacted by flooding.
Applications

Emilia-Romagna hit by severe flooding

21/10/2024 1918 views 27 likes 502709 ID

Cities in Emilia-Romagna, a region in northern Italy, have been hit by severe flooding after heavy rainfall over the weekend. The flooding affected Bologna (not pictured), and other cities in the surrounding area including Modena and Reggio Emilia.

Flooded areas across the region are visible in this multi-temporal image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission between 8 and 20 October 2024. The comparison uses an image from 8 October (before the floods) and one from 20 October (after the floods). The blue areas highlight the areas impacted by flooding.

In response, the Copernicus Emergency Management Service has been activated to produce detailed maps of the affected areas. There has also been heavy rain and storms in other parts of Italy, particularly Sicily, where landslides and fallen trees have blocked roads.

The Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, with its ability to penetrate cloud cover and frequent revisit times, is ideal for flood monitoring, enabling the assessment of flood extent and its impact on people and the environment.

Overview of the Emilia-Romagna region
Applications

Overview of the Emilia-Romagna region

Image 1422 views 19 likes
Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, Italy - ASAR, 11 June 2003
Applications

Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, Italy - ASAR, 11 June 2003

Image 817 views 5 likes
Faenza flood map
Applications

Faenza flood map

Image 2411 views 19 likes
Applications

Europe battling severe flooding amid Storm Boris

Image 1188 views 13 likes
Larissa flooding
Applications

Larissa flooding

Image 814 views 8 likes