President of France Emmanuel Macron visits the Paris Space Hub

Marking the first public day of this year’s International Paris Air Show, the President of France Emmanuel Macron visited the Paris Space Hub.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and Director of Human and Robotic Exploration Daniel Neuenschwander welcomed President Macron, introducing him to the assembled French astronauts and a group of young space professionals in attendance.

French ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot joined by video link from the United States, where she is training for her upcoming mission to the International Space Station. Sophie detailed some of her training, explaining that no two days are alike. Fellow astronauts Thomas Pesquet, Jean-François Clervoy and Claudie Haignéré also addressed Sophie and offered their advice for her time in space. Together President Macron and Sophie announced that her mission will be named εpsilon, and revealed her mission patch.

Speaking about the development of the space industry, President Macron said Europe must increase investment in commercial space, and emphasised the importance of complementarity of public and private investment – particularly with the upcoming ESA Council at Ministerial level and ongoing discussions for the next EU multiannual financial framework. He also mentioned the developing need for dual-use space capacity including surveillance. President Macron highlighted the importance of research and of making Europe a destination for researchers in line with the EU Choose Europe for Science initiative. He also called on Europe to improve its competitiveness in space. Watch a replay of the visit.

A new Letter of Intent between the European Space Agency and Dassault Aviation was also announced, signalling the common interest of the organisations in working on low Earth orbit exploration, in particular orbital vehicles.