Sentinel-1D encapsulated inside Ariane 6 fairing

The Copernicus Sentinel-1D satellite has been encapsulated inside the Ariane 6 fairing at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

Encapsulation is when the satellite is placed inside the protective ‘nose cone’ of the rocket, known as the fairing. It is the final view of the satellite before launch, which is scheduled for Tuesday, 4 November at 22:03 CET.

The Sentinel-1 mission, which provides radar vision for the Copernicus Earth observation programme. The mission operates in all weathers, day-and-night, to deliver high-resolution radar images of Earth’s surface. This service is used by disaster response teams, environmental agencies, maritime authorities and climate scientists, who depend on frequent updates of critical data.