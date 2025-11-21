Earth from Space: The Danakil Depression

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over one of Earth’s most extreme environments: the Danakil Depression in Ethiopia.

Zoom in or click on the circles to explore this image at its full 10 m resolution.

Located in northeastern Ethiopia, near the border with Eritrea, the Danakil Depression lies between the Danakil Alps on the east and the Ethiopian Plateau on the west. It is a plain formed by the continental drift of three tectonic plates, thinning Earth’s crust as they pull apart.

This tectonic setting, called the Afar Triple Junction, is responsible for shaping the region's diverse geological features. Due to its unique geology, Danakil’s landscape features a combination of salt flats, desert shrubland and active volcanoes, producing hot, acidic springs with vibrantly coloured mineral pools.

Danakil is known for being one of the lowest, hottest and driest places on Earth. It sits at an average of 120 m below sea level, with annual temperatures sometimes reaching above 50°C. It receives very little rainfall, with most of it evaporating quickly.

This false-colour image from 7 August 2025 shows the northern part of the Danakil Depression.

The various shades of green reflect the different surface types, showing evidence of ancient marine and river systems across the whole image. Lighter greens denote older geology, while darker tones indicate younger terrains.

The pink expanse denotes a complex hydrothermal system formed by the hot springs and the acidic ponds in the area. The green feature at its centre is Dallol, a depression hosting a cinder cone volcano. Dallol is frequently referred to as one of the most inhospitable and hottest inhabited places on Earth.

At the bottom of the image, two lakes – Karum and, further south, Bakili – can be seen in black, as the image was processed using Sentinel-2’s near-infrared channel which makes water bodies appear dark or black.

Southwest of Lake Karum rises Gada Ale, a 287-m-high stratovolcano built of lava and ash. Its gently sloping sides of basaltic lava appear in a dark hue, with the youngest flows being the darkest colours.

Due to its extreme conditions, visiting and studying this area can be quite challenging. From their vantage point in space, Earth orbserving satellites, such as Copernicus Sentinel-2, are the perfect tool to systematically image and monitor such remote and unique environments.