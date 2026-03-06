Earth from Space: Dhaka, Bangladesh

These two views from Copernicus Sentinel-2 reveal the landscape transformation in the area around Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

This comparison shows Dhaka and its surroundings in February 2017 (left) and February 2026. The images have been processed in false colour using Sentinel-2’s near-infrared channel to show vegetation in red, water bodies in dark blue and black and built-up areas in tones of grey. The strong contrast of colours makes it easier to distinguish the scale of changes that have occurred in the area in the past nine years.

The city of Dhaka, visible in grey near the centre, lies on a plain crossed by a complex network of streams and rivers. The three rivers crossing the urban area are, from west to east, the Dhaleswari, Buriganga and Sitalakhya rivers, while the surrounding plain is bounded by the confluence of larger rivers: the Padma River to the west, the Jamuna River, an extensive interconnected channel system converging from the northwest, and the Meghna River to the east.

The Jamuna is the lower stream of the Brahmaputra River, which originates in Tibet before flowing through India and then southwest into Bangladesh. The Jamuna flows south and joins the Padma River, which is the lower section of the Ganges within Bangladesh. The resulting stream then meets the Meghna River, which eventually flows into the Bay of Bengal.

The area within these mighty rivers is a low-lying floodplain heavily influenced by monsoon-driven sedimentation and continuous hydrological change. Several areas of dry and exposed riverbeds are visible as light patches, especially along the Jamuna-Padma river system.

Comparing the two images, noticeable changes in the shape and width of the Padma River can be noticed, in particular at the confluence with the Meghna River.

The red tones dominating both images depict extensive lush vegetation. The 2026 image highlights the growth of urban sprawl around Dhaka. Built-up surfaces have expanded dramatically, engulfing former agricultural and wetland areas. Zones that were bright red in 2017 appear now duller, indicating soil exposure, construction or surface sealing.

With an estimated population of over 36 million, Dhaka is Bangladesh’s most populous city and is widely considered as one of the fastest growing metropolitan regions in South Asia. Like many other growing cities in the world, it is facing the daunting challenge of urban sprawl along with the rise in population density, both of which put pressure on urban land in the city, but also on agricultural land in the periphery, as well as on other natural resources.

Copernicus Sentinel-2 allows urban growth to be monitored accurately, providing essential information to urban planners and decision-makers. The mission is also mostly used to track changes in the way land is being used and to monitor the health of vegetation as well as inland water bodies.