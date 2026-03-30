Smile meets Vega-C

The Smile spacecraft (gold) was fixed to a Vega-C rocket adaptor (black cone) on 25 March 2026, in preparation for liftoff from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 9 April.

The adaptor is called ‘Vampire’ (for Vega Adapter for Multiple Payload Injection and RElease). It acts a bit like a seatbelt, connecting the spacecraft securely to the rocket to avoid it getting thrown around during launch.

Smile is set to launch on Vega-C flight VV29. The Vega-C will drop Smile off in a circular orbit 700 km above Earth’s surface. Smile will then take itself into a much more elongated orbit to go high above the North Pole.

Once set up in space, Smile will use four science instruments to look at how Earth responds to the solar wind from the Sun. This will improve our understanding of solar storms, geomagnetic storms and the science of space weather.

Europe’s Vega-C rocket can launch more than 3000 kg into space, carrying payloads ranging from small CubeSats to a large single payload like Smile. Vega-C is the evolution of the Vega family of rockets and delivers increased performance, greater payload volume and improved competitiveness.

Smile (the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer) is a joint mission between the European Space Agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The Vega-C programme is led by ESA, working with Avio as prime contractor and design authority. It ensures that Europe has versatile and independent access to space.

[Image description: Inside a large white cleanroom, a gold-covered spacecraft is suspended from an overhead crane by red support straps. The spacecraft sits on top of a large black cone, which is slightly taller and slightly narrower than the spacecraft itself. Several technicians in yellow protective suits stand on both sides of the spacecraft, near metal stairs and platforms that lead up to it. The room is brightly lit, with a very high ceiling and minimal equipment around the edges, emphasising the spacecraft at the centre.]