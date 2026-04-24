Earth from Space: Cloud patterns over the Canary Islands

This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image highlights a distinctive cloud formation north of the Canary Islands of Tenerife and La Gomera.

Zoom in or click on the circles to explore this image at its full resolution.

Formed by volcanic activity millions of years ago, the Canary Islands are the southernmost region of Spain. They are located in the North Atlantic Ocean, around 100 km off the coast of Africa. The archipelago consists of seven larger islands, including La Gomera and Tenerife, and numerous smaller islands and islets.

La Gomera, visible on the left, has a roughly circular shape with rugged coasts and a mountainous interior. Its highest point, Garajonay Peak, is in the centre of the island, surrounded by the lush and diverse vegetation of the Garajonay National Park. The island’s chief port and capital is San Sebastián de la Gomera, on the east coast, facing the island of Tenerife.

Tenerife is the largest of the Canaries. It is dominated by the El Teide volcano, the highest mountain on Spanish territory, standing at around 3718 m. Built-up areas are visible around the coastline. For instance, the capital city of Santa Cruz de Tenerife is on the northeastern part of the island, the harbour city of Puerto de la Cruz is on the north side and Tenerife South Airport is on the southern coast.

Owing to their diverse topography and unique climatic factors, both islands experience multiple microclimates. This means that the weather can vary significantly across each island, allowing for warm, sunny beaches in the south, wetter green areas in the north, and cool or even snowy conditions at high-altitude, all within a short distance.

Weather and climate are heavily influenced by the trade winds blowing from the northeast for most of the year, bringing humidity and precipitation to the north of the island. This effect can be appreciated in the image through the sharp contrast between the generally greener north and the more arid southern part on both islands.

The interaction between the winds and the islands’ steep topography is also responsible for the cloud patterns that usually form over and around the archipelago. In this image, marine stratocumulus clouds can be seen closely following the northern coasts of the islands.

As the trade winds blow from the northeast, they push the cool, moist marine air towards the islands. Atmospheric conditions in the region trap the air at altitudes below 1500 m, forming the stratocumulus cover. When the droplets in the clouds come into contact with the warmer land surface, they evaporate roughly following the outlines of the coasts.