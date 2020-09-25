ESA title
Agency

ESA Open Day 2020 on the way

25/09/2020 352 views 22 likes 442925 ID 00:00:40
English

Coming on Sunday 4 October: this year's online #ESAOpenDay at #ESTEC. Your chance to talk direct to #astronauts and space experts, plus take virtual tours around (and under!) ESA's largest establishment.

Anyone can take part but they must register first.

  • ESA - European Space Agency
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • Documentary
Agency

ESTEC Open Day 2017

Video 00:03:15 10728 views 46 likes
Agency

Come see where space starts

Video 00:00:35 32104 views 20 likes
Agency

ESRIN Open Days 18-21 March: a "global" experience

Video 00:01:51 2020 views 3 likes
Agency

Friendly little robot

Video 00:00:48 3074 views 3 likes
Agency

ESTEC Open Day 2016

Video 00:03:21 106499 views 43 likes