ESA Open Day 2020 on the way

You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!
Coming on Sunday 4 October: this year's online #ESAOpenDay at #ESTEC. Your chance to talk direct to #astronauts and space experts, plus take virtual tours around (and under!) ESA's largest establishment.
Closed captions available
Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) -
select your language using the YouTube player controls.
A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.