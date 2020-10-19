19 things about ESTEC

You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!
Produced for our online ESA Open Day 2020, a 19-part whistle-stop tour around ESA's largest establishment and technical heart: ESTEC, the European Space Research and Technology Centre, in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.
