Copernicus Sentinel-6 measuring sea levels using radar altimetry

30/10/2020 1690 views 56 likes 443862 ID 00:06:00
This November the newest member of the EU’s Copernicus programme, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, will take to the heavens from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The satellite is named after NASA’s former Director of Earth Observation and is a radar altimetry mission to monitor sea level rise, wave-height and windspeed.

The mission is a collaboration between ESA, the European Commission, EUMETSAT, NASA and NOAA, with support from the French space agency CNES. It will continue a three-decade-long time-series of radar altimetry missions that started with the Topex-Poseidon mission and was then followed by the Jason missions.

