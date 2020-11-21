ESA title
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich liftoff replay

21/11/2020 1171 views 46 likes 444862 ID 00:02:00
English

Watch the replay of Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich lifting off from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, US, on 21 November 2020. Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich is the first of two identical satellites to provide critical measurements of sea-level change. This latest Copernicus satellite will continue the long-term record of reference measurements, extending the record of sea-level height into a fourth decade. Mapping 95% of Earth’s ice-free ocean every 10 days, it will also provide crucial operational data for ocean forecasting.

The Copernicus Sentinel-6 mission is a true example of international cooperation. While Sentinel-6 is one of the European Union’s family of Copernicus missions, its implementation is the result of the unique collaboration between ESA, NASA, Eumetsat and NOAA, with contribution from the French space agency CNES.

Read more about the Copernicus Sentinel-6 mission.

Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich: almost time for liftoff
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich: almost time…

Image 78 views 3 likes
Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich poised for liftoff
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich poised for liftoff

Image 179 views 7 likes
Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich

Image 559 views 8 likes
Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich on the launch pad
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich on the launch pad

Image 94 views 1 likes
Eyes on Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich
Applications

Eyes on Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich

Image 119 views 1 likes