ESA title
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launch complex – December 2020

12/01/2021 1413 views 47 likes 446651 ID 00:02:20
English

Tour the Ariane 6 launch complex at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The 8200 tonne 90 metre-high mobile gantry has platforms to enable engineers to access the vehicle for integration of the stages. This steel structure protects Ariane 6 before launch and is rolled back prior to liftoff.

At the entrance of the gantry are two mockup Ariane 6 P120C rocket boosters. These are representative of the real boosters, having the same size and mass but filled with water instead of solid propellant and used in mechanical tests.

The hydrogen and oxygen storage facilities are close by. Underground, engineers are preparing the launch support systems.

A pumping station at the reservoir will supply the water to quell the exhaust at liftoff.

Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launch complex - September 2019

Video 00:02:05 2119 views 24 likes
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launch complex - January 2020

Video 00:02:45 2025 views 22 likes
Take a tour the Ariane 6 launch facilities filmed on 1 March 2020 at Europe's Spaceport.
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launch complex - March 2020

Video 00:03:07 4199 views 34 likes
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launch complex - November 2019

Video 00:02:28 1464 views 10 likes
Enabling & Support

Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana

Image 358 views 1 likes