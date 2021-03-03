ESA title
Science & Exploration

Media event: Second spaceflight for Samantha Cristoforetti

03/03/2021 4117 views 86 likes 453867 ID 01:17:00
English

Watch the replay of the briefing to media representatives to learn more about the next spaceflight of ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

During the event, Samantha was joined by ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher,  ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration David Parker, and Italian space agency president Giorgio Saccoccia.

Samantha is a member of ESA’s astronaut class of 2009. During her firsission ‘Futura’ in 2014t m–15, she spent 200 days in space, carrying out science and operations on the International Space Station as a flight engineer for Expeditions 42 and 43. She now looks forward to returning to the ISS, her “home away from home.”

Official ESA portrait of Samantha Cristoforetti taken ahead of her Minerva mission
Science & Exploration

Samantha Cristoforetti

Image 258 views 12 likes
Matthias Maurer and Samantha Cristoforetti during parabolic flight
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer and Samantha Cristoforetti during pa…

Image 1326 views 7 likes
Samantha Cristoforetti and Matthias Maurer during a parabolic flight
Science & Exploration

Samantha Cristoforetti and Matthias Maurer during a…

Image 941 views 6 likes
Science & Exploration

Samantha's greeting for 50 years of European coopera…

Video 00:01:12 1366 views 3 likes
Samantha Cristoforetti parabolic flight training
Science & Exploration

Samantha Cristoforetti parabolic flight training

Image 1958 views 3 likes