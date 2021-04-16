ESA title
Astronaut selection: tips from Thomas

In 2008, Thomas Pesquet applied to become an ESA astronaut. On 22 April 2021, he will fly his second mission to the International Space Station. In this video Thomas shares how he found his way to space, and encourages viewers to follow their passions as ESA seeks its next class of astronauts.

Nobody is perfect on their first attempt at a task, but Thomas says the only way to improve is to try and keep trying. Though becoming an astronaut seemed a distant dream when he was younger, by continuing to challenge himself and learn along the way he developed the skills he needed to put himself forward and become one of a small group who have travelled to space.

Whatever your passion, his advice is universal: try your best, and if you don’t succeed it doesn’t matter. What does matter is perseverance.

Find out more about how you can apply to become an ESA astronaut and explore other ESA careers at esa.int/YourWayToSpace

