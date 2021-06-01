ESA title
Safety & Security

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – presenting Hera

01/06/2021 5441 views 177 likes 456525 ID 00:03:35
English

Meet Hera, our very own asteroid detective. Together with two CubeSats – Milani the rock decoder and Juventas the radar visionary – Hera is off on an adventure to explore Didymos, a double asteroid system that is typical of the thousands that pose an impact risk to planet Earth.

Suitable for kids and adults alike, this episode of ‘The Incredible Adventures of Hera’ takes you on a fun and informative journey to visit Didymos together with Hera. Along the way, you will discover who the main characters are, why this mission is so important, what ESA hopes to achieve with Hera and much more.

  • ESA/Science Office
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • Documentary
Safety & Security

ESA’S HERA MISSION: THE REASON WHY

Video 00:03:03 57980 views 129 likes
Safety & Security

Hera: ESA’s planetary defence mission

Video 00:02:56 15696 views 243 likes
Safety & Security

ESA’s Hera asteroid mission is go

Video 00:00:42 10956 views 70 likes
Safety & Security

Asteroid impact 2028: Protecting our planet

Video 00:02:27 25130 views 136 likes
Safety & Security

Hera: ESA's planetary defence mission - 3D renderings

Video 00:03:58 1660 views 13 likes