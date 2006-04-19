ESA title
Applications

ERS-1 first image: solving the mystery

15/07/2021 1345 views 62 likes 457617 ID 00:23:29
English

ESA’s first Earth observation mission dedicated to understanding our planet, the European Remote Sensing satellite (ERS-1), was launched into orbit on 17 July 1991. At the time, it was the most sophisticated Earth observation spacecraft developed and launched by Europe.
Thirty years ago, as the team went through the launch and early-orbit phase, the first synthetic aperture radar images were awaited in Kiruna and Fucino. Featuring video footage taken in 1991, the team involved tells the story of the anxious moments and important breakthroughs they made as the first images arrived. Get an insider view into the problem-solving moments from inside one of ESA's processing rooms.
Features interviews with:
Stephen Coulson, Former Earth Observation Applications Engineer
Mark Doherty, Former Head of ERS Product Control Service
Henri Laur Former Head of Processing of ERS-1 SAR data

Vancouver radar image
Applications

Vancouver radar image

Image 1716 views 8 likes
Airborne radar image 19 April 2006
Applications

Airborne radar image 19 April 2006

Image 312 views 0 likes
Antarctic Peninsula - Radar Altimeter - 14 March 2002
Applications

Antarctic Peninsula - Radar Altimeter - 14 March 2002

Image 316 views 0 likes
Building Radar receives the prize
Applications

Building Radar receives the prize

Image 709 views 4 likes
Airborne radar image 24 May 2006
Applications

Airborne radar image 24 May 2006

Image 344 views 1 likes