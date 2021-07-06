ESA title
European Robotic Arm ready for space

The European Robotic Arm (ERA) will be launched to the International Space Station together with the Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module, called ‘Nauka’. ERA is the first robot able to ‘walk’ around the Russian segment of the Space Station. It has the ability to anchor itself to the Station and move back and forward by itself, hand-over-hand between fixed base-points. This 11-metre intelligent space robot will serve as main manipulator on the Russian part of the Space Station, assisting the astronauts during spacewalks. The robot arm can help install, deploy and replace elements in outer space

ERA is 100% made-in-Europe. A consortium of European companies led by Airbus Defence and Space Netherlands designed and assembled it for ESA. The robotic arm is largely funded by the Dutch government.

This VNR includes interviews to:

- Sytze Kampen: ERA project manager, Airbus Defence and Space Netherlands (in English & Dutch)

- André Kuipers: Astronaut, ESA  (in English & Dutch)

- Philippe Schoonejans: ERA project manager, ESA (in English & Dutch)

