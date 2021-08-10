ESA title
Enabling & Support

Keeping an eye on ocean plastic pollution…from space!

10/08/2021 1107 views 54 likes 458295 ID 00:03:21
English

Meet bag, bottle and straw, three bits of plastic left on the beach.

They are only small, but they are heading into the ocean, where they could cause big damage. ESA is exploring how satellites can help detect and reduce plastic pollution in the ocean. From spotting build-ups of marine litter to tracking ocean currents, satellites could be game-changing in tackling this enormous environmental problem.

Though engaging for children and adults alike, this video is designed with primary school students in mind. In particular, teachers can use it to introduce the topic of marine litter in subjects such as geography and science. A Dutch version will be available very soon.

This video was produced by the Discovery & Preparation elements of ESA’s Basic Activities.

 

Credit: ESA – Science Office

Project coordination: Nicole Shearer (EJR-Quartz for ESA) and Mariana Barrosa (Science Office) / Scientific advice: Peter de Maagt and Paolo Corradi (both ESA), Joana Mira Veiga (Deltares) / Educational advice: Petra de Clippelaar (BSO 't Vogelnest) and Connor Mackelvey (Iroquois Elementary School) / Design and animation: David Santos and Rui Braz (both Science Office)

  • ESA - Science office
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • Documentary
