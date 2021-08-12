ESA title
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter captures Venus glare

12/08/2021 379 views 33 likes 458310 ID 00:00:00
English

On 9 August 2021, the ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft passed within 7995 km of the surface of planet Venus during a gravity assist flyby. The Solar Orbiter Heliospheric Imager, SoloHI, captured this gleaming view of the planet in the days leading up to the approach.

The images show Venus approaching from the left while the Sun is off camera to the upper right. The planet's nightside, the part hidden from the Sun, appears as a dark semicircle surrounded by a bright crescent of light – glare from Venus’ incredibly bright sunlit side.
Some bright stars are also visible in the sequence.

Read more

Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo’s double Venus flyby
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo’s double Venus flyby

Image 946 views 19 likes
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter snaps Venus, Earth and Mars

Video 00:00:04 13057 views 207 likes
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter snaps Venus, Uranus, Earth and Mars

Video 00:00:14 524 views 2 likes
Solar Orbiter snaps Venus, Earth and Mars
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter snaps Venus, Earth and Mars

Image 4966 views 135 likes
Solar Orbiter’s first view of the solar wind
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter’s first view of the solar wind

Image 2803 views 15 likes