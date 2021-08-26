ESA title
Science & Exploration

Space Station 360 – Columbus module (in French with English subtitles available)

26/08/2021 1406 views 60 likes 458474 ID 00:02:32
French

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes you on a tour of the International Space Station like no other. Filmed with a 360 camera, the Space Station 360 series lets you explore for yourself alongside Thomas’s explanation – starting with Europe’s science laboratory, Columbus.

Columbus is not the Station’s largest module, but it is one of the best equipped. It is the place where European astronauts conduct most of their work on board and has an external platform that allows experiments to be exposed to the vacuum of space. In addition to science racks, Columbus offers storage space and even a new crew quarter for sleeping. Click and drag with your mouse or move your smartphone around see different angles and feel like you too are in space.

The video is in French, to activate the English subtitles, click on the CC icon at the bottom right of the YouTube player.

Access the other Space Station 360 videos

Science & Exploration

Columbus spacesuit storage

Video 00:00:24 40 views 0 likes
Science & Exploration

ESA Euronews: 10 years of Columbus

Video 00:08:30 4294 views 26 likes
Science & Exploration

Frank De Winne : The Ultimate Frontier F-16 Pilot in…

Video 00:30:02 775 views 0 likes
ISO - uncovering the Hidden Universe (prelaunch video)
Science & Exploration

ISO: Uncovering The Hidden Universe

Video 00:12:47 1696 views 2 likes
Tidy Columbus
Science & Exploration

Columbus module

Image 138 views 7 likes