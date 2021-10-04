ESA title
Destiny | Space Station 360 (in French with English subtitles available)

04/10/2021 184 views 13 likes 458680 ID 00:02:06
French

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes you on a tour of the International Space Station like no other. Filmed with a 360 camera, the Space Station 360 series lets you explore for yourself alongside Thomas’s explanation – episode seven is NASA’s Destiny laboratory.

The International Space Station’s fourth module, Destiny, was waunched on 7 February 2001 on Space Shuttle Atlantis. The American module is the heart of the non-Russian part of the Station and allows experiments to be performed in many disciplines, from biology to physics, including a rack for burning liquids in weightlessness and the European Microgravity Science Glovebox.

The video is in French, to activate the English subtitles, click on the CC icon at the bottom right of the YouTube player.

