Kibo | Space Station 360 (in French with English subtitles available)

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes you on a tour of the International Space Station like no other. Filmed with a 360 camera, the Space Station 360 series lets you explore for yourself alongside Thomas’s explanation – this is the Kibo module.

Kibo is the Japanese module, also known as the Japanese Experiment Module or JEM. Thomas takes you through the hardware available for the astronauts and researchers on Earth and the unique airlock and storage space in Kibo.

The video is part of a series with Thomas showing each module in full 360 surround video.

Click and drag with your mouse or move your smartphone around to see different angles and feel like you are in space with Thomas.

The video is in French, to activate the English subtitles, click on the CC icon at the bottom right of the YouTube player.

