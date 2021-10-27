Euclid spacecraft integration

The Euclid payload and service module are currently at Thales Alenia Space in Torino, Italy, where they will be integrated to form the final, finished spacecraft.

In this video Euclid’s service module is being transferred onto a support near the payload module, in order to prepare it for further integration activities.

Euclid is ESA’s mission to map the geometry of the Universe and better understand the mysterious dark matter and dark energy.

The Euclid mission recently passed a milestone in its development with successful testing of the telescope and instruments showing that it can operate and achieve the required performance in the extreme environment of space.

Thales Alenia Space is ESA’s prime contractor for the construction of the satellite and its service module. The payload module, including the telescope, was developed by Airbus Defence and Space.

Euclid has two instruments provided by two consortia of European scientific institutes: the VISible imager (VIS) and the Near Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP).