ESA title
Science & Exploration

Cupola in 360° | Cosmic Kiss

18/12/2021 794 views 36 likes 462939 ID 00:03:22
English

Join ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer inside the seven-windowed cupola, the International Space Station's "window to the world" and pan around to enjoy the view.

The ESA - European Space Agency-built Cupola is the favourite place of many astronauts on the International Space Station.

It serves not only as a unique photo spot, but also for observing robotic activities of the Canadian Space Agency's robotic arm Canadarm2, arriving spacecraft and spacewalks.

Just outside the cupola and behind Matthias is a portion of the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship docked to the Rassvet module and the Prichal docking module attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory service module.

Matthias was launched to the International Space Station on Crew Dragon Endurance as part of Crew-3 at 02:03 GMT/03:03 CET Thursday 11 November. His ESA mission on board is known as Cosmic Kiss and will see him live and work for approximately six months in orbit.

Follow Matthias

Access the other Cosmic Kiss 360º videos

Matthias Maurer in the Cupola
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer in the Cupola

Image 647 views 26 likes
Science & Exploration

Space vacuuming in 360° | Cosmic Kiss

Video 00:03:28 153 views 11 likes
Science & Exploration

Workout in 360º | Cosmic Kiss

Video 00:00:54 53 views 1 likes
ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer refreshes his medical skills at ESA's EAC ahead of his Cosmic Kiss mission
Science & Exploration

Matthias's medical refresher

Image 137 views 2 likes
Science & Exploration

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts during a training session

Image 1443 views 43 likes