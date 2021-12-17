Press briefing Webb Telescope

Replay of the 16 December 2021 online press briefing about the James Webb Space Telescope.

Speakers:

- Günther Hasinger, ESA Director of Science

- Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA Director of Space Transportations

- Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s Associate Administrator for science

- Antonella Nota, ESA Webb Project Scientist

- Gillian Wright, European Principal Investigator for the MIRI instrument

Developed and constructed over more than 30 years, Webb is a remarkable feat of engineering and technology – with the largest astronomical mirror ever flown in space, sophisticated new scientific instruments, and a sunshield the size of a tennis court.

Webb is designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy.

The major contributions of ESA to the mission are: the NIRSpec instrument; the MIRI instrument optical bench assembly; the provision of the launch services; and personnel to support mission operations. In return for these contributions, European scientists will get a minimum share of 15% of the total observing time, like for Hubble.

Webb’s partners are ESA, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).