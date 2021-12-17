ESA title
Science & Exploration

Press briefing Webb Telescope

17/12/2021 75 views 3 likes 462759 ID 00:45:03
English

Replay of the 16 December 2021 online press briefing about the James Webb Space Telescope.

Speakers:

-          Günther Hasinger, ESA Director of Science

-          Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA Director of Space Transportations

-          Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s Associate Administrator for science

-          Antonella Nota, ESA Webb Project Scientist

-          Gillian Wright, European Principal Investigator for the MIRI instrument

Developed and constructed over more than 30 years, Webb is a remarkable feat of engineering and technology – with the largest astronomical mirror ever flown in space, sophisticated new scientific instruments, and a sunshield the size of a tennis court.

Webb is designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy.

The major contributions of ESA to the mission are: the NIRSpec instrument; the MIRI instrument optical bench assembly; the provision of the launch services; and personnel to support mission operations. In return for these contributions, European scientists will get a minimum share of 15% of the total observing time, like for Hubble.

Webb’s partners are ESA, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

  • ESA - European Space Agency
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • Live Footage
Science & Exploration

Webb MIRI instrument

Image 328 views 7 likes
Science & Exploration

Webb MIRI imaging-mode animation

Video 00:01:05 661 views 2 likes
Science & Exploration

Webb European partners

Image 196 views 2 likes
Testing Webb
Science & Exploration

Testing Webb

Image 1266 views 13 likes
Science & Exploration

Webb’s science instruments

Image 339 views 1 likes