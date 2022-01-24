ESA title
Science & Exploration

Fitness in 360° | Cosmic Kiss

24/01/2022 2313 views 53 likes 463779 ID 00:01:36
English

You’ve heard of spacewalking astronauts but how do astronauts run? Join ESA’s Matthias Maurer for a workout on the International Space Station’s T2 treadmill and explore Node 3 in 360°.

Astronauts living and working on the International Space Station exercise for around two hours a day six days a week to stay fit and healthy in orbit. This helps counteract muscle and bone loss caused by life in microgravity.

The T2 treadmill is attached to the wall in Node 3 and astronauts secure themselves using a harness and bungies. This creates a feeling like running on a treadmill on Earth. This clip is just a snapshot of the exercise Matthias performs in space. A typical T2 session is around 30-40 minutes in length.

Matthias was launched to the International Space Station for his current Cosmic Kiss mission on 11 November 2021. In his approximately six months on board, he will support over 35 European experiments and many more international experiments in orbit. For more on Matthias and his mission, visit the Cosmic Kiss mission page.

Access the other Cosmic Kiss 360º videos

Science & Exploration

Space vacuuming in 360° | Cosmic Kiss

Video 00:03:28 1046 views 17 likes
Science & Exploration

Space stowage in 360° | Cosmic Kiss

Video 00:02:36 1600 views 51 likes
Science & Exploration

Workout in 360º | Cosmic Kiss

Video 00:00:54 597 views 5 likes
ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer refreshes his medical skills at ESA's EAC ahead of his Cosmic Kiss mission
Science & Exploration

Matthias's medical refresher

Image 578 views 8 likes
Science & Exploration

Revisit Cosmic Kiss’ mission highlights

Video 00:03:25 591 views 1 likes